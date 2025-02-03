Ghana Boxing in Crisis: Calls for Reform After Disappointing Commonwealth Title Fight

Ghanaian boxing fans in the UK are demanding answers—and accountability—after Elvis “Soldier Boxer” Ahorgah’s lackluster performance in his Commonwealth super middleweight title bout against Britain’s Callum Simpson on February 1.

The fight, which ended in a decisive defeat for Ahorgah, has sparked outrage among supporters who question whether he truly represents the best of Ghanaian boxing.

“This was a chance to showcase Ghana’s talent on a global stage, and it fell flat,” said Bill Sakyi-Ofei, a boxing enthusiast and member of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG). “We have a legacy of champions like Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, and Isaac Dogboe. How did we end up here?”

Ahorgah, who entered the ring with swagger at the weigh-in and press conference, promised fireworks but delivered little. Critics lambasted his technical flaws, including wild, off-target punches and a lack of strategic discipline. “He threw punches into the air like a novice,” Sakyi-Ofei fumed. “This isn’t just about losing—it’s about embarrassing a nation that prides itself on boxing excellence.”

The backlash has reignited long-simmering frustrations over the state of Ghanaian boxing. Fans argue that poor leadership, inadequate training, and a lack of transparency in fighter selection have eroded the sport’s once-glittering reputation. “Where is the accountability?” asked Sakyi-Ofei. “The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) must implement a proper rating system to ensure only the best fighters represent us. We can’t keep sending boxers who aren’t ready.”

While Ahorgah may get a chance to redeem himself—thanks to a contractual rematch clause that could see him challenge Simpson again in June or July—many believe the problem runs deeper than one fighter’s performance. Ghanaian boxing, once a conveyor belt of world-class talent, is now seen as a shadow of its former self.

“The golden era is gone,” lamented Emmanuel Addo, a former boxer and one of several figures vying to lead the GBA. “We’ve lost our way. Coaches cling to outdated methods, and promoters prioritize quick paydays over long-term development.”

The GBA’s leadership vacuum has sparked a scramble for influence. Ivan Bruce Cudjoe of Cabic Promotions, Alex Ntiamoah Boakye of Box Office Promotions, and current GBA vice presidents Rabon Dodoo and Roger Barnor are among those positioning themselves to steer the sport’s revival. Even outsiders like Nii Adama Addy, CEO of Omashi Media, and former GBA vice president Dr. Henry Manly-Spain have thrown their hats into the ring.

But for critics like Sakyi-Ofei, real change starts with basics. “Coaches must adopt modern, scientific training techniques. Boxers are ambassadors—they need to be technically sound, physically prepared, and mentally sharp. Right now, we’re failing them.”

The frustration is palpable among diaspora fans. In London, Manchester, and Birmingham, where Ghanaian communities gathered to watch the fight, the mood was one of resignation. “We used to dominate this sport,” said Kofi Mensah, a London-based fan. “Now we’re becoming a joke. How do we let that happen?”

For now, the spotlight remains on Ahorgah and his potential rematch. But for Ghanaian boxing to reclaim its glory, stakeholders agree: systemic overhaul is non-negotiable. “This isn’t just about one fight,” Sakyi-Ofei stressed. “It’s about saving our legacy.”