The Ghana Boxing Supporters Union GBSU has the Awinongya boxing family for their humanitarian deeds and wishes them more blessings in their endeavours.

Joseph Awinongya Sn, a boxing trainer and his son Joseph Awinongya Jr. have been supporting a few Ghanaians on humanitarian grounds and they say ir is a responsibility to love and share.

Sammy Gyan, vice president of the GBSU who led his group to support Awinongya on the presentation to the Motherly Love Foundation at the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly conference room said the gesture must be an illustration to all sportsmen and women as they recollect their roots.

The GBSU gave out some nice musical local tunes to spice the event which was graced by the immediate past and current Municipal Chief Executives and the chief of Ashaiman, Nii Annang Adjor.

Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym and his son, Hakeem as well as Sammy Heywood Okine, Communications Director of the Ghana Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) were also present.

Mustapha Nettey, secretary of GBSU said the attitude and example of the 13 year old boxing rising star who is preparing to enter the USA Olympic team must be emulated and realized.

He prayed that he will succeed academically and in sports.

By Elizabeth Alhassan / Sammy Heywood Okine