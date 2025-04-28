Ghana Braces for Cloudy Skies and Thunderstorms as GMET Issues Weather Alert

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMET) has warned residents to prepare for predominantly cloudy conditions nationwide today, with mist or fog patches anticipated over coastal, forested, and mountainous areas during the morning.

While intermittent sunshine may break through later, thunderstorms and rain showers are likely to develop in some regions from the afternoon into the evening.

Temperatures are expected to remain warm, with minimums ranging between 23°C and 25°C and maximums climbing to 33°C–38°C. Coastal zones will see highs of 33°C, while forest areas could reach 34°C. Transitional regions may experience temperatures up to 36°C, and the northern sector is forecast to be the hottest at 38°C.

GMET emphasized precautions for commuters, outdoor workers, and motorists, citing risks of reduced visibility and slippery roads during rainfall. Farmers and event organizers were also urged to stay updated on weather developments.

The advisory underscores the broader challenges of navigating Ghana’s variable weather patterns, particularly during transitional seasons. Proactive monitoring of forecasts remains critical for public safety and operational planning, as sudden weather shifts can disrupt transportation and outdoor activities. Authorities continue to stress adherence to safety guidelines to mitigate weather-related hazards.