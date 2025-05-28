Ghana Braces for Evening Thunderstorms Across Multiple Regions

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) forecasts a shift in weather conditions this evening, with thunderstorms and rain expected across several regions.

While the day begins with partly cloudy to sunny weather nationwide, significant changes are anticipated later, particularly affecting coastal, middle belt, transition zone, and northern areas.

Early morning mist and fog are likely over coastal, forested, and mountainous regions, including cities like Koforidua, Akim Oda, Sunyani, and Techiman, where mist probability reached 60%. The northern half of Ghana, encompassing Tamale, Bolgatanga, Wa, and Bole, will experience predominantly sunny conditions today. Southern areas will see a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

However, from late afternoon into the evening, thunderstorms and rainfall are predicted to develop. Key cities facing a 30% to 40% chance of these conditions include Cape Coast, Takoradi, Ho, Kumasi, and Yendi. Specific forecasts highlight Accra experiencing partly cloudy skies throughout the day with temperatures rising from 25°C to 33°C. Cape Coast has a 60% chance of morning thunderstorms persisting into the evening, reaching 32°C. Kumasi will be partly cloudy early, see sunny intervals in the afternoon, and face a 40% thunderstorm chance by evening. Tamale expects mostly cloudy skies with a 30-40% thunderstorm chance later and a high of 36°C. Ho will be partly cloudy initially, with a 30-40% rain chance in the evening and a high of 33°C.

GMet advises the public, especially in regions forecasted for thunderstorms or rain, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as weather conditions evolve throughout the day. This alert underscores the potential for rapidly changing weather patterns requiring public awareness for safety.