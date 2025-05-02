Ghana Braces for High Temperatures and Isolated Thunderstorms – GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned residents to prepare for a hot and unsettled day, with temperatures expected to reach 39°C in northern regions and isolated thunderstorms likely across the country.

The forecast underscores a mix of intense heat and abrupt weather shifts, urging caution for outdoor activities.

Northern Ghana is projected to endure the highest temperatures, peaking at 39°C, while the forest zone could see highs of 34°C. Coastal areas will experience slightly milder conditions at 33°C, and the transition zone between forest and savannah regions may reach 35°C. Early morning mist and cloudy skies are anticipated along the coast, forested areas, and mountainous zones, with isolated rain showers possible in these regions.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals will dominate most areas, though clouds are expected to gather by afternoon. GMet cautioned that thunderstorms, potentially accompanied by heavy rain, could develop nationwide from midday into the evening. These storms may disrupt travel and outdoor plans, particularly in urban centers and rural communities prone to flash flooding.

The agency advised the public to stay hydrated, limit direct sun exposure during peak hours, and monitor weather updates. Farmers and market traders were specifically urged to secure goods and livestock ahead of potential downpours.

This pattern aligns with seasonal transitional weather, where rising humidity and heat often trigger convective storms. While such conditions are typical for this period, climate experts note that erratic weather extremes have become more frequent in recent years, highlighting the importance of proactive adaptation measures. GMet’s warnings aim to mitigate risks as Ghana navigates the intersection of routine climatic shifts and broader environmental challenges.