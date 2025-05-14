Ghana Braces for Mixed Weather Conditions With Thunderstorms Expected

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued a weather advisory warning of varied conditions across the country today, with coastal and northern regions likely to experience isolated thunderstorms.

According to the forecast, most areas will see a combination of morning cloud cover, afternoon sunshine, and potential evening storms.

Southern regions including Accra and Aflao will experience partly cloudy conditions in the morning before transitioning to sunny intervals by midday. Temperatures in these areas are expected to range between 25 and 32 degrees Celsius. The forecast indicates possible cloud buildup in the evening, particularly along the coastline where rough sea conditions have been reported.

Intermittent thunderstorms may develop across northern Ghana, including Tamale and Wa, where temperatures could reach 37 degrees Celsius. The transitional weather pattern reflects seasonal changes typical for this period, with warm conditions frequently interrupted by storm activity. Fishermen and coastal residents have been advised to exercise caution due to potentially dangerous sea conditions.

The weather service recommends that travelers and outdoor workers remain alert to changing conditions, especially in areas prone to sudden thunderstorms. While no severe weather warnings have been issued, the agency suggests keeping updated on local forecasts throughout the day.

This weather pattern comes as Ghana transitions between seasons, often resulting in unpredictable conditions. Meteorologists note that such mixed weather is not unusual for this time of year, though the intensity of thunderstorms may vary depending on location. The agricultural sector typically monitors these conditions closely as they can affect planting schedules and crop development.