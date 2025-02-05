Ghana Braces for Power Disruptions as Gas Pipeline Maintenance Begins

Ghana’s energy sector is bracing for potential disruptions as the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) begins a month-long maintenance exercise on its pipeline, which supplies natural gas from Nigeria to Ghana.

The maintenance, scheduled from February 5 to March 2, 2025, will involve cleaning the pipeline—a process known as “pigging”—and replacing critical subsea equipment, temporarily halting gas supplies to thermal power plants in Tema.

The shutdown poses a significant challenge for Ghana, which relies heavily on gas-fired plants for electricity generation. Without gas, these plants will be forced to cease operations, potentially triggering power shortages across the country. To mitigate the impact, the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition has secured alternative fuel supplies for some Tema-based plants capable of running on liquid fuel. However, the transition is unlikely to fully offset the loss of gas-generated power, raising concerns about possible load-shedding or “dumsor” in the coming weeks.

In a joint statement, the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) assured the public that stakeholders are working tirelessly to minimize disruptions. “We thank all stakeholders in the energy sector and the public for your cooperation,” the statement read, urging patience as the maintenance progresses.

The maintenance comes at a delicate time for Ghana’s energy sector, which has struggled with financial instability, aging infrastructure, and unreliable fuel supplies. The West African Gas Pipeline, a critical artery for regional energy security, has faced repeated operational challenges, including vandalism and technical failures, since its inception in 2008. This latest shutdown underscores the fragility of Ghana’s energy mix and its dependence on external gas supplies.

Experts warn that the temporary loss of gas-fired power could strain the national grid, particularly during peak demand periods. “The alternative fuel solution is a stopgap, not a cure,” says energy analyst Nana Ama Boateng. “Ghana needs to accelerate investments in renewable energy and domestic gas production to reduce reliance on imported fuel.”

The maintenance also highlights broader regional energy dynamics. Nigeria, Africa’s largest gas producer, has long been a key supplier to Ghana, but its own domestic challenges—from pipeline vandalism to fluctuating production—often disrupt exports. For Ghana, the recurring uncertainty underscores the urgency of diversifying energy sources and strengthening regional energy partnerships.

As the maintenance period begins, Ghanaians are being urged to conserve electricity and prepare for possible outages. For a nation still scarred by the “dumsor” crisis of the mid-2010s, the next four weeks will test the resilience of its energy sector—and the patience of its people.

While the short-term outlook remains uncertain, the crisis also presents an opportunity for Ghana to rethink its energy strategy. By investing in renewables, upgrading infrastructure, and fostering regional cooperation, the country could reduce its vulnerability to external shocks and build a more sustainable energy future. For now, however, the focus is on weathering the storm—one megawatt at a time.