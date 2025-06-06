Ghana Broadcasting Icon Mike Eghan Dies at 89

Legendary Ghanaian broadcaster Mike Eghan, renowned as “The Magnificent Emperor,” died on June 5, 2025, at age 89.

The pioneering voice of Ghanaian radio shaped media across six decades, leaving an indelible legacy on African broadcasting.

Eghan began his career at Barclays Bank before joining the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in 1961, where his charismatic delivery earned him his regal moniker.

In 1965, he broke barriers as one of the BBC Africa Service’s first Black presenters, hosting programs like Music with African Beat that connected continental audiences with global culture. His 1971 role as emcee for Accra’s historic Soul to Soul concert—featuring African American and Ghanaian artists—cemented his status as a cultural unifier.

Eghan chronicled his journey in the 2019 autobiography The Emperor’s Story – From the Centre of the World, detailing his influence on generations of media professionals.

Tributes from colleagues and listeners worldwide underscore his enduring impact on Ghana’s national identity and broadcasting standards, affirming his legacy as a trailblazer who redefined African media.