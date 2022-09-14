Ghana Builds Ties With Kenya’s Ruto

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has met with President Dr William Ruto at the State House on his first day at work as President of Kenya.

According to Dr Bawumia, they had fruitful discussions on deepening the economic cooperation between Ghana and Kenya.

The meeting wad held today.

Dr Bawumia’s wife, Samira Bawumia, also had a meeting with the First Lady of Kenya, Rachel Ruto.

Earlier on Tuesday, the vice president and his wife attended Dr Ruto’s inauguration as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Dr. William Ruto, until his election on 15th August 2022, had served as a two-term Deputy President in Kenya from 2012-2022.

Dr Bawumia described the event as a colourful and moving ceremony which further entrenched the democratic credentials of Kenya.