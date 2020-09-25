The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) on Thursday expressed confidence that its boxer Duke Micah would beat WBO Bantamweight champion Johnriel Casmimero in their title clash at the weekend.

“The GBA is confident that Duke Micah will win and continue his forward march towards chalking more in the ring. We will support you both physically and spiritually to win this fight,” said a statement signed by GBA President Peter Zwennes.

Micah will take on Casmimero for the WBO Bantamweight title on September 26 in the United States.