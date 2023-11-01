Ghana Business Awards 2023: Modern Floors Gets Nominated

Ghana’s leading flooring company Modern Floors has been nominated in the category Company of the Year (Private Sector) at this year’s Ghana Business Summit, Exhibition and Awards 2023 scheduled to be held on 11th November 2023 at the plus Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, Ghana, award organisers Globe productions have set the theme for this year’s s award as “The role of businesses in promoting Tourism, Arts & Culture”

MODERN FLOORS®️ is a UK trademarked flooring brand which wholesales & retails the Best Quality Affordable Artificial Carpet Grass, AstroTurf, Vinyl (PVC/SPC) Tiles (LVT), Carpet Tiles, Adhesives, Waterproofing and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both Residential & Commercial spaces.

The company’s driving force, its CEO Mr. Basil David Anthony was recently awarded at the 7th edition of the Ghana Forty Under 40 Awards with the People’s Choice Award, for his entrepreneurship and philanthropic achievements.

The Worldwide recognised Flooring brand has been operating for 5 years in Ghana with Four (4) showroom locations in Spintex Road (Flower Pot), East Legon (Okponglo Junction), Weija (Broadcasting Taxi Rank) and Tema-Ashaiman (Toll Booth) all in the Greater Accra region.

MODERN FLOORS® in December 2022 launched its first Location outside the shores of Ghana in Middle East, Asia. The new location is strategically situated within the busiest building construction material and home decor hub in the United Arab Emirates luxurious commercial city of Dubai.

For more information about Modern Floors Ghana, please visit its official website: www.modernfloorsghana.com