Ghana Businesses to Adjust Prices Within Two Months as Cedi Strengthens

Ghanaian traders and manufacturers have agreed to review product prices over the next 60 days following the local currency’s recent gains against the dollar.

The Ghana Union of Traders Association and the Association of Ghana Industries announced the move after meeting with Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, responding to public concerns that consumer prices have not reflected the cedi’s recovery.

The Ghanaian currency has rebounded to GH₵12.40 per dollar after trading above GH₵15 earlier this year, one of Africa’s strongest currency turnarounds in recent months. However, market prices for imported goods and locally manufactured products have remained high, creating frustration among consumers who expected quicker relief.

Joseph Obeng, president of the traders association, explained that businesses operate on inventory cycles, meaning price adjustments take time even after exchange rate improvements. “Retailers must first sell existing stock purchased at higher dollar rates before passing on savings from the stronger cedi,” he said. The business leader added that consistent currency stability would enable visible price reductions within the announced timeframe.

Humphrey Ayim-Darke, head of the manufacturers’ group, confirmed industry willingness to align pricing with economic realities. The trade ministry described the private sector’s commitment as evidence that government efforts to stabilize the economy are yielding results.

Economists note that Ghana’s situation mirrors challenges seen in other emerging markets, where currency rebounds often take months to translate into consumer price reductions. The success of this initiative depends on maintaining current exchange rate stability while ensuring businesses follow through on their pricing commitments. Past experiences in similar economic recoveries show that sustained policy coordination between government and industry remains crucial for restoring public confidence during periods of adjustment.