The Electoral Commission (EC) in Ghana on Tuesday called for calm before the declaration of the official result of the country’s general election.

The EC’s call follows the release of figures since Monday night by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), each claiming lead in the general election.

“We urge all to maintain peace and be law-abiding as we await the declaration of election results,” the country’s electoral body said on social media.

Over 17 million Ghanaians voted in Monday’s presidential and parliamentary elections and the EC has said it will declare official results 24 hours after polling ended. Enditem