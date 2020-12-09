Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission
Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) in Ghana on Tuesday called for calm before the declaration of the official result of the country’s general election.

The EC’s call follows the release of figures since Monday night by the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), each claiming lead in the general election.

“We urge all to maintain peace and be law-abiding as we await the declaration of election results,” the country’s electoral body said on social media.

Over 17 million Ghanaians voted in Monday’s presidential and parliamentary elections and the EC has said it will declare official results 24 hours after polling ended. Enditem

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.