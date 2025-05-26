Ghana Calls for Calm as Burkina Faso Crisis Spills Across Borders

Ghana’s Interior Ministry has appealed for harmony in northern border communities grappling with a surge of asylum seekers from Burkina Faso.

Deputy Minister Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi issued the call during the launch of World Vision Ghana’s Border Project, which aims to support strained host communities in the Upper East and Upper West regions.

The initiative targets high-risk areas including Zini, Fielmo, and Tarikom, where local resources are stretched thin by the influx. “While we uphold our tradition of hospitality, this displacement crisis tests our capacity,” Terlabi acknowledged, revealing enhanced security measures along the frontier. Education officials simultaneously pledged to address schooling challenges, with Deputy Education Minister Dr. Clement Apaak vowing to align emergency education responses with national development goals.

The coordinated response highlights Ghana’s delicate effort to maintain stability while addressing humanitarian needs along its vulnerable northern border.