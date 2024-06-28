Ghana Calls for Global Energy Investment at Africa Energy Forum

Minister of Energy Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh urged global energy leaders to invest in Ghana’s burgeoning energy sector during his address at the 2024 Africa Energy Forum in Barcelona, Spain.

Emphasizing Ghana’s pivotal role in driving economic growth and sustainability across the subregion, Dr. Prempeh highlighted opportunities in renewable energy, energy access, and grid modernization.

“We need your investment to unlock these opportunities, accelerate our economic growth, and enhance energy security for our citizens,” Dr. Prempeh urged attendees at the forum. He participated in a Ministerial Roundtable on “Energy Systems for the Future” and engaged with key stakeholders to strategize positioning Ghana’s energy sector under the Powering Africa program.

Dr. Prempeh also met with World Bank officials to discuss coordinated efforts towards achieving a stable and efficient energy sector. In discussions on gas value chains and infrastructure development, he underscored natural gas’s pivotal role in Africa’s industrialization amidst global energy transitions.

Ghana aims to leverage its renewable energy resources to become a leader in sustainable energy development in Africa, setting a precedent for other nations. Dr. Prempeh’s participation reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to fostering a robust energy sector that aligns with global sustainable energy goals.