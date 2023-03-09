Ghana Can Harness Potential Of Youth Through Football – NADMO Boss

Hon Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh, National Coordinator for the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has expressed the believe that the potential of the youth can be harnessed through football whiles unifying the Ahafo Ano North municipality.

Hon. Agyemang Prempeh who has been extremely supportive through the Agyemang Prempeh Foundation’s activities, said the foundation has been for some time an agent of development for the communities and environs; from health, education, job creation among others.

He said this on March 6, 2023 at the climax of the Ahafo Ano North Inter-zonal Competition organized at the Agyemang Prempeh Stadium.

The competition which was sponsored by the Agyemang Prempeh Foundation pillared on one of their key objectives which is sports and talent development.

“Congratulations to the team that represented Akwesiase Zone for winning this year’s competition after beating Anyinasusu Zone. All 39 electoral areas competed which led to the selection of various players who represented the 7 Zonal areas for the competition,” he said.