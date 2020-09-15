President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo –Addo says Ghana cannot afford ethnic agitation and sectarian pronouncements.

He has therefore asked citizens to conduct themselves in a manner that would keep them united in respective of ones gender, ethnic or political affiliation.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA)’s Webinar held at the Law Court Complex on Monday on the theme: “Enhancing National Cohesion: The essence of free, fair and responsible electoral Process.

The President noted that a look at some countries around the globe, showed that countries had suffered economic and social havoc as a result of disputed election results.

However, he noted that Ghana, has been spared of such incidents and the country continued to be pacesetter of peaceful elections despite its electoral disputes in the year 2012.

He said it was important that government created an environment that would enable the citizens to make their electoral decision in peace and freedom.

The President called for more cooperation and assistance of all citizens to hold the country united and added that he would like to handover in four years’ time, a country that was more cohesive, progressive, and greater to his predecessor.

“This is a solemn undertaking, which I have committed myself to,” he stressed.

According to him, with the current multiplicity of media organisations and social media, no one had the means to silence the other.

He was elated that the Electoral Commission had successfully conducted a voters’ registrations exercise in the midst of CONVID-19 noting that a lot of innovations had come from the New Patriotic Party despite initial resistance.

The President said Ghana could now boost of a new credible voters register, which could provide on daily basis the number of people who have registered, their ages, gender and Identification numbers.

He said the good fortunes chalked by Ghana in her electoral history should be taken for granted.

Chief Justice Kwesi Anin Yeboah, the Chief Justice noted that Ghana’s free and fair election is being lauded across the globe. According to the Chief Justice, the Judiciary was ready to adjudicate matter of electoral disputes.

He said as result, the Judiciary had reviewed the current electoral dispute resolution manual to solve emerging challenges.