The Registrar-General’s Department (RGD) says effective Thursday, April 1, 2021 all clients registering new companies should provide both their National Identification Number (Ghana Card) and the Tax Identification Number (TIN) for the process.

A statement signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said the TIN would only be generated in the RGD offices temporarily in the transitional period, which ends on Tuesday, April 30, 2021.

However, the National Identification Authority (NIA) would mount a desk at the RGD premises to issue Ghana Card to clients who were only registering their businesses and not for any other purposes.

“This measure has become necessary following the President’s 2021 State of the Nation Address in Parliament in which he indicated that all National Identification Numbers would become Tax Identification Number (TIN) and SSNIT numbers,” the statement said.

It said the directive applied to all registration types, namely; companies limited by shares and by guarantee, unlimited liability companies, partnerships, sole proprietorships, subsidiary business names and external companies.

The statement said clients were to note that Business Registration Forms would not be processed without the Ghana Card and advised them to desist from dealing with middlemen (goro boys) when registering their businesses.

“Please visit our website www.rgd.gov.gh to download Registration Forms, complete them before submitting it at any of the Registrar-General’s Department Offices across the Country. For inquiries, please contact the Public Relations Unit on 055-765-3130,” the statement said.