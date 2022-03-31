Ghana Card Finally Integrated Into Every Aspect Of Ghanaian Activities – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday said the Ghana Card, has finally been integrated into every aspect of Ghanaian activities from cradle-to-grave.

He said” Never again will it be that someone, born in this country, will live a full life, die, and be buried, without any record of his or her existence.

“The operations of the Births and Deaths Registry are finally being digitized to ensure that documents issued from that department are accorded the respect they should have.”

The President made this known when he delivered the 2022, State of the Nations Address, in Parliament, in Accra.

He said every child born in the country would be registered, and the date of birth registered would remain same throughout life.

“There will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT age, and no official age. When we register for National Health Insurance, the details of our identification will be the same as the details on a driving license, a passport and, on our tax identification,” he noted.

He said government was expecting greater things from the greater use of technology and the digitalization of the economy.

“The Rural Telephony Project, being undertaken by GIFEC, is working to fill the void created by the telephone operator’s inability or unwillingness to extend their services to areas they deem uneconomical to operate. It is important to extend basic telephone voice and data connectivity to every part of the country, so we leave no one behind.”

President Nana Addo said the introduction of ICUMS in 2020, provoked a lot of controversy. Customs revenue, prior to the implementation of ICUMS, for the period June 2019 to May 2020, stood at GH¢11.25 billion.

“Between June 2020, the start of ICUMS, and May 2021, teething challenges, ill-considered propaganda, and the impact of COVID-19 on global trade notwithstanding, customs revenue has increased by 27.6 per cent to GH¢14.36 billion. Indeed, customs revenue for 2021 stood at GH¢16.08 billion, as opposed to GH¢12.03 billion in 2019 when ICUMS had not been implemented.”

He noted that the digitization of hospital records had also started, through the Lightwave Health Information Management System.

“We started with the Teaching Hospitals, and we plan to work in a phased approach to cover every health facility in Ghana.”

The President said the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) was launched, some few weeks ago as a leading-edge technology connecting African banks, payment service providers and other financial market intermediaries to enable instant and secure payments between African countries.

“PAPSS means a trader in Ghana can order supplies in Kenya with cedis and buy it in Kenyan shillings and not have to go through dollars or euros or pounds sterling. This will simplify the historical complexities and costs of making payments across African borders and provide operational efficiencies to open vast economic opportunities for all stakeholders.”