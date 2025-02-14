Ghana Card Now Mandatory for National Service Registration

The National Service Authority has introduced a new requirement that mandates prospective graduates to possess a valid Ghana Card before they can register for national service.

Acting Director-General Felix Gyamfi announced the policy during a press conference in Accra, emphasizing that the move is aimed at eliminating ghost names from the NSA’s payroll.

Gyamfi was clear in his message: without a valid Ghana Card, individuals will not be permitted to register in the system. He explained that this step is one of several measures designed to address the issue of fraudulent entries. The problem, he noted, is rooted in a failure of leadership under previous management, where proper checks and policies were not enforced to protect taxpayers’ money.

This decision comes on the heels of a recent audit that uncovered 81,885 suspected ghost names on the NSA payroll—a figure that has raised serious concerns among both officials and the public. The audit, initiated by the Minister for Finance, was a prerequisite for resolving outstanding allowance arrears dating back to August 2024.

Critics have pointed out that the persistence of ghost names reflects long-standing issues within the system. By linking registration to the Ghana Card, the NSA aims to restore accountability and ensure that only legitimate service personnel are recognized. This new policy is seen by many as a necessary step toward curbing fraud and strengthening the integrity of the national service program.

The updated regulation signals a broader commitment by the NSA to implement stricter verification processes. While the change may pose an additional hurdle for some graduates, it is widely regarded as a crucial measure for reforming a system plagued by inefficiencies and mismanagement.