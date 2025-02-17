Ghana Card’s Limitations Laid Bare in National Service Fraud Scandal

Fresh allegations of payroll fraud have thrust the National Service Authority (NSA) into the spotlight once again, as concerns over ghost names in the system continue to mount.

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, reignited the debate in a pointed Facebook post on February 16, 2025, emphasizing that the Ghana Card is not a foolproof solution.

“Last year, I did a Corruption Risk Assessment of Payroll Management in Ghana for Transparency Int (GH). After the study, I appreciated why GH Card can’t eliminate Ghost Names. The Ghosts already have GH Cards!” Asare’s remarks underline a growing skepticism about the government’s latest measure to curb fraud.

Investigations have revealed that thousands of fake student records have been infiltrating the NSA’s payroll system—a scheme that, since 2018, has allegedly cost the state millions of Ghana cedis annually. A report by the Media Foundation for West Africa exposed how fake index numbers were created and added to national service deployment lists. Although some of these phantom identities have been linked to reputable institutions like the University of Education, Winneba and the University of Cape Coast, there is yet no definitive evidence implicating these institutions directly.

The NSA stands accused of inflating deployment figures, a practice that has paved the way for ghost personnel to receive allowances intended for genuine service members. Evidence in the form of spreadsheets and screenshots has already been handed over to the Special Prosecutor, exposing the breadth of the fraudulent activities.

In an effort to stem the tide, the NSA recently introduced a new policy requiring all prospective national service personnel to present a valid Ghana Card during registration. Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Acting Director-General Felix Gyamfi insisted that only individuals with a Ghana Card would be permitted to register—a measure aimed at eliminating ghost names and mitigating financial losses.

Yet, Asare’s observations cast doubt on this approach. His comments suggest that if fraudulent identities have already been legitimized within the system, simply linking payroll processes to the Ghana Card may not be enough to eradicate the deep-rooted problem of ghost names.

As the scandal continues to unravel, many are left questioning whether these latest reforms will address the systemic issues or merely serve as a temporary fix in an ongoing battle against corruption.

