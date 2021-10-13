Ghana cards ready at Ayawaso West Wuogon and Ledzokuku – NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has asked people who registered for the Ghana card in the Ayawaso West Wuogon and Ledzokuku during the mass registration exercise to visit the Authority’s Headquarters for the cards.

A statement signed by Mr Abudu Abdul-Ganiyu, Acting Head, Corporate Affairs, NIA, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the cards would be issued from Monday 0830 hours to Friday, 1630 hours and on Saturday from 0900 hours to 1500 hours.

The statement said Ghanaians who wished to register for the Ghana card can do so at the offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Registrar General Department, where NIA was providing registration and card collection services nationwide.

It said people who registered for the card in the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies where GRA and RGD offices were located, could visit the offices for the cards, while applicants whose cards were damaged or missing may have them replaced when NIA’s Regional and District offices reopened for business.

The statement announced that persons whose cards were missing were required to report the loss to the nearest Police Station and obtain police extract to that effect and present it to the NIA for their cards to be replaced.

It said the replacement of cards attracted a statutory fee of GHC30.00 and urged the public to contact the Authority on 0242438615 for further information.