Ghana Carribean Association honours Asafa Powell at JamRock

Ace world class athlete, Asafa Powell was honored last Saturday by the Ghana Carribean Association at the JamRock Restaurant and Grill, Oak Plaza Hotel in Accra.

He was presented with a certificate by President of the Association, Madam Carol Davies – Pryce and gifts from Mr. Mark Dei, Vice President of the Association.

Accompanied by his lovely wife, Alyshia and the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, they were very grateful with the gesture and promised to return to the motherland to continue the mission of encouraging the kids and youth of Ghana.

Madam Carol Davies – Pryce said the Association brings together descendants from the Caribbean to collaborate in partnership for cultural, business and other ventures.

She thanked Asafa for honouring the invitation in his historic visit and accepting to be a member of the Association which has been in existence for six decades, since 1964.

The former world record holder in 100 metres said the Asafa Powell Foundation is ever ready to work in Ghana.

“I feel at home I feel welcome and ten years younger here, I feel the warmth and brotherhood ”

Asafa Powell noted that he was in Ghana to motivate, inspire and encourage the youth that there are opportunities everywhere not only in the USA and that anything that they put their minds and hope to do can be achieved.

“We can do more, especially in athletics which is my passion. The talent is here in Africa and we can tap them to become world stars. Ghana and Jamaica can be at the finishing line ” he said.

Alyshia also hailed the Ghana Carribean Association for what they are doing to unite people who have almost everything in common. The expressed her feelings as like in Jamaica and thanked everyone present at the event for the love.

“The similarities are many, the people, weather, market, vibe, everything, we are one” she stressed.

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said Asafa really feels Ghanaian because of his roots in Africa and wanted to visit Ghana a long time ago, but because of Covid, but he is here and will be coming often because of projects he wants to undertake.

“Ghana and Jamaica should strengthen their relations and with Asafa here, the future is bright. We can relate more, not only in sports but in the economy, education and cultural activities” he expressed.

He emphasized on Schools Sports competitions to keep children fit and intelligent.

Mrs Eliza Olympio, Manager of JamRock Restaurant who was very elated also thanked Asafa and the Ghana Carribean Association for the impressive and important event which attracted a lot of friends and families.

One of her daughters, Alia narrated a poem in honor of Asafa Powell and had a standing ovation.

Apostle Owusu Asare and his wife Dorinda Forson – Asare, relatives of Mrs. Alyshia Akua Miller Powell who were present urged the government, Ministries of Youth and Sports, Foreign Affairs, Education, Culture and Tourism and people of Ghana to make positive use of the visit of Asafa Powell.

Mr. Phil Johnny Quartey, a sports journalist with Metro TV said “Every thing is beautiful here at JamRock, but we should be serious about Track and Field which has made Jamaica and Asafa Powell big. We have talent here, we need to polish”