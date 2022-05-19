Ghana cautions nationals against traveling to northern Mali

Ghanaian nationals with plans to travel to the northern parts of Mali should suspend those travel plans, Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration warned late Tuesday.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said that the caution was due to the abduction and execution of travelers, including Ghanaians, in Gao and its surroundings in the northern parts of Mali.

“Ghanaians living in the Gao region are advised to leave immediately for their safety and security,” the statement said.

“Those who, for any reason, are unable to leave are advised to minimize their movements, monitor developments in the local security situation, and follow precautions, based on their own best judgments,” it said.

The statement also urged those who chose to leave the Gao region to “exercise utmost precaution and move to a departure point only when judged safe to do so.”

“The government of Ghana’s ability to facilitate the departure of Ghanaian nationals from the Gao region is limited,” the statement added, urging drivers who ply the Gao route from Ghana to “as a matter of urgency suspend all operations in that part of Mali.” Enditem