Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) Wednesday warned eligible voters against taking photos of candidates or political parties they vote for in the country’s general election scheduled for next week.



Director of Electoral Services for the EC Serebour Quaicoe said taking photos of thumb printed ballot breaches the principle of secrecy of ballots.

His comment comes at the back of a video in the Ghanaian media a day after the EC conducted special voting which purports to show the political parties and candidates the voters voted for.

“It is an offense for you to take photos of it and show it to people. That breaches the secrecy of the ballot. In view of the law, you can be arrested,” he told local media in an interview.

Article 49 (1) of the country’s 1992 constitution states,”At any public election or referendum, voting shall be by secret ballot.”

Ghanaians will vote in presidential and parliamentary elections next Monday to elect a president and 275 legislators.