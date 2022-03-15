Ghana Cedi Expected To Break The 8 In Dollar Exchange Rate

The Ghana cedi is expected to sell at GHS 8.00 or more from 16th March, 2022 according to TV3 business report.

At the forex market today, the dollar is offered at GHS 7.99 which is been projected that the value of the Cedi will cross to GHS 8.00 or more from tomorrow, March 16, 2022 due to the frequent value depletion of the currency.

According to the TV3 report, the situation has now chased away many potential foreign investors from investing their resources in the country as the Cedi keeps loosing it value in the foreign currency market.

The last cedi bond issued by the central Bank had over 90 percent of subscribers being local investors indicating the apathy of foreign investors towards the cedi.

This is a clear sign that the country will by time to come loose it foreign business partnerships if the cedi keeps fallen. This situation will pose threat to job availability on the Ghanaian job market.

However, People who saved in dollars will be at safer place while others who have no dollar savings will be in difficulties when trying to engage in foreign business.

This also means the prices of goods on the Ghanaian market will be at a surge if nothing is done about it.

Meanwhile, the government seems very quite about the state of the cedi and the effects the citizens will face if this keeps happening.

By: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished), student of the Ghana institute of journalism.