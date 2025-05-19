Ghana Cedi Rebounds to ¢12.33 Against US Dollar

The Ghanaian cedi has strengthened significantly, trading at ¢12.33 to the US dollar according to Bank of Ghana data released Monday.

This marks a notable recovery from recent lows, with the central bank’s interbank rates showing the currency buying at ¢12.3138 and selling at ¢12.3262 against the greenback.

Financial analysts credit the cedi’s gains to robust foreign exchange interventions by the Bank of Ghana and improved dollar inflows from key export sectors. The currency also showed strength against other major currencies, exchanging at ¢16.32 to the British pound and ¢13.72 to the euro. “Our market monitoring indicates stabilizing conditions,” a central bank spokesperson noted, while emphasizing continued vigilance to sustain the positive trend.

The recovery comes amid favorable global conditions for Ghana’s gold exports, with prices remaining elevated. However, economists caution that maintaining this trajectory requires disciplined fiscal management, particularly as the country navigates ongoing debt restructuring negotiations.

The cedi had depreciated nearly 25% year-to-date before this rebound, with the improvement reflecting both domestic policy measures and external trade advantages. Similar currency fluctuations occurred during Ghana’s 2022 IMF negotiations.