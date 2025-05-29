Ghana Cedi Stabilizes at ¢10.28 Against US Dollar

The Ghana cedi is trading at ¢10.2851 to the US dollar, reflecting newfound stability after weeks of volatility, according to the Bank of Ghana’s interbank exchange rates published on May 28, 2025.

The local currency closed at buying/selling rates of ¢10.2749/¢10.2851 against the dollar, ¢13.8289/¢13.8438 against the British pound, and ¢11.5956/¢11.6061 against the euro.

Market analysts attribute the cedi’s consolidation to improved foreign exchange inflows and effective central bank monetary policies. The Bank of Ghana confirmed ongoing monitoring of the forex market to sustain macroeconomic stability, signaling cautious optimism about the currency’s trajectory amid broader economic reforms.