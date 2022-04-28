Ghana Cedis recording modest gains against the dollar – Fitch Solutions

The research arm of Fitch rating agency, Fitch Solutions has indicated that the Ghana Cedis is recording modest gains against the dollar in the coming months.

It is on record that the Ghana currency came under severe pressure in the first three months of 2022.

This however makes the Cedi the worst-performing currency on the African continent.

Meanwhile, recent monetary policy actions taken by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) including its fiscal measures and strategies from the Finance Ministry is indeed bearing fruits.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Bank of Ghana increased the policy rate – the rate at which it lends to commercial banks – by 2.5% per cent to 17% in March 2022, the first time since November 2018.

BoG also announced measures for commercial banks including increased cash reserve to 12%, whilst the Capital Conservation Buffer was also reset to the pre-pandemic level of 3% making the Capital Adequacy Ratio a total of 13%.

On the part of the Ministry of Finance, there was fiscal measures to restore confidence in the economy; which were an additional 10% cut in discretionary spending, a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and heads of government institutions, a moratorium on the purchase of imported vehicles for the rest of the year and a moratorium on all foreign travels, except pre-approved critical/statutory travels.

Business Analyst with the Sub Sahara African Department at Fitch Solutions, Ben Weaver said the outlook of the cedi is promising.

“Our outlook for the cedi, I think we’ve seen quite a lot of weakening in the first few months of this year. But we expect modest appreciation to kind of continue in the coming months and to the end of the year as much of the weakening has already happened. But this will of course increase inflationary pressures. But we don’t expect inflation to accelerate too much high the way it is”, he said.

According to him, Ghana’s inflation rate enhanced quite aggressively and this is due to rising gold price due to the weakening of the Cedi.

The Ghana cedi is currently going for ¢7.45 to the dollar on the forex market and its year-to-date depreciation to the American Dollar is about 15.56%.