Ghana Celebrates Homegrown Tech Success as Hubtel Marks 20 Years

Ghana’s Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has held up payment platform Hubtel as a shining example of local innovation as the company celebrates two decades of operations.

Samuel Nartey George made the remarks during Hubtel’s 20th anniversary celebrations, praising the company’s journey from startup to industry leader.

“The Hubtel story highlights what we should all be proud of as Ghanaians,” George said. “It proves our talent can compete at the highest levels without needing to leave the country.” The indigenous tech company, which began as a messaging service, now processes government payments through the Ghana.gov platform and connects millions with essential services.

George traced Hubtel’s evolution alongside Ghana’s digital transformation, noting how the company anticipated and met the nation’s technological needs. “When businesses needed better connections, Hubtel built it. When payments needed simplification, Hubtel innovated,” he observed.

The Minister for Youth Empowerment, George Opare Addo, highlighted Hubtel’s role in creating opportunities for young Ghanaians. “Every software engineer and delivery partner at Hubtel shows how innovation creates jobs,” he said, while challenging more companies to support digital skills development through initiatives like the government’s “one million coders” program.

Hubtel Board member Patience Akyeanu, drawing on her financial sector experience, noted how the company positioned itself at the heart of Ghana’s digital economy. “What began as foresight about technology’s potential has become critical infrastructure for businesses to connect and transact,” she said.

As Ghana seeks to nurture more homegrown tech success stories, Hubtel’s trajectory offers both inspiration and practical lessons. The company’s ability to evolve from messaging to payments to government services demonstrates the potential for local firms to not just participate in, but actively shape, the nation’s digital transformation. With continued support for innovation and skills development, such enterprises could help position Ghana as a leader in Africa’s emerging digital economy.