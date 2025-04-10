Ghana Celebrates Inaugural World Homeopathy Day

On April 10, 2025, the Ghana Alternative Medical Practitioners Association hosted the country’s first World Homeopathy Day celebration, convening leading voices in natural medicine to explore the theme “Homeopathy Doesn’t Fail, the Practitioner Does.”

The virtual lecture, moderated by Professor Raphael Nyarkotey Obu, drew practitioners, students and international experts eager to advance homeopathic practice across Ghana and Africa.

Dr. Adu Boateng, chief executive of Endpoint Homeopathic Clinic, opened the discussion by underscoring homeopathy’s role in bolstering immunity and supporting organ repair. He urged unity within the profession, advising aspiring practitioners to pursue rigorous training and resist shortcuts. “We must be disciplined and committed to the core values of our practice,” he said, stressing that patient outcomes depend on practitioner dedication.

Building on this, Dr. Ernest Asante, president of the Ghana Homeopathic Medical Association and the event’s namesake speaker, asserted that homeopathy’s efficacy hinges on the practitioner’s skill. “Homeopathy doesn’t fail, the practitioner does,” he declared, calling for thorough case-taking and mastery of homeopathic principles. Dr. Asante also advocated for integrating homeopathy into Ghana’s national healthcare framework to address the rising burden of chronic disease.

Dr. Albert Arthur, president of GAMPA, highlighted the urgent need for standardised homeopathic education and ethical oversight. He appealed to regulators, educators and clinicians to collaborate on quality control measures that would secure professional recognition and public trust in homeopathic services.

Keynote speaker Dr. Matina Chronopoulou shared insights from Greece’s homeopathic integration into primary healthcare, illustrating how structured training and policy support can expand access to natural therapies. She encouraged Ghanaian colleagues to adapt global best practices to local contexts, fostering a uniquely African homeopathic approach.

Participants praised the event as timely and inspiring, with many calling for regularised public lectures and a formalised curriculum to sustain the discipline’s growth. The inaugural celebration marks a milestone for homeopathy in Ghana, signalling a more cohesive, professional era for practitioners across the continent.

The success of this first World Homeopathy Day in Ghana reflects a broader movement to diversify healthcare options and strengthen practitioner competence. As homeopathy seeks greater institutional recognition, continued dialogue and standardisation will be essential to fulfilling its promise as a complementary pillar of national health.