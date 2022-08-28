Ghana celebrates International Boxing Day 2022

Celebrated boxing trainer Dr. Ofori Asare and some selected juvenile boxers were engaged in a boxing clinic this morning at the Independence Square in Accra to celebrate the International Boxing Day.

According to the multiple medals winning Black Bombers coach, Ghana must celebrate the day in style because “We are a member of the world boxing nations are we should be responsible and proactive”

Present were a delegation from Benin and former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey. Miss Sarah Lotus Asare African representative of WBC Cares was also present as well as Coach Akai Nettey, Robertson, American man and recent Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022 bronze medalist Abdul Wahid Omar.

Also in attendance were Mr. Dauda Fuseni, Vice President and Mr. Mustapha Nettey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Federation who were there to offer moral support and refreshments to participants of the clinic.

Coach Asare said the future is the grassroots and the juvenile boxers need to be supported, encouraged and motivated to have affection, experience and exposure.