Ghana celebrates International Handball Week

The Handball Association of Ghana, HAG, has celebrated this year’s International Handball Week, with a mini-tournament for some selected teams in the country at the Prisons Sports Complex in Accra.

International Handball Week is celebrated globally by 209 national federations under the auspices of the International Handball Federation, IHF, from July 12 to 18 which also serves as an anniversary year for the birth of the Handball Federation in Copenhagen Danmark, in 1946.

EL Wak Wings, Cantonment Youth, and Airforce were the teams that participated in the one-day mini-tournament for both men and women.

In the final of the male event, Cantonment Youth faced with EL Wak Wings. They beat EL Wak Wings by a 31-22 scoreline to become champions of the Handball Week mini-tournament in the male category.

In the female category Cantonment Youth played Air Force. Air Force continued their dominance over Cantonment Youth with a scoreline of 37-19 to be cowned champions.

Trophies were presented to the winners. The finalists in the men and women’s divisions all received balls .

In attendance were some executives from the Handball Association of Ghana, HAG, the General Secretary Charles Amofa, Technical Director George Bankole, Exco and Head Coach of the National female team Joseph Adukwei Quaye, Sports Officer Ghana Fire Service Edward Annang Akporh, and the Greater Accra Chairman Rama Kudolo

Source: Victoria Nana Adwoa Kwofie