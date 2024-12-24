Ghana Celebrates Remarkable Achievements with Multiple Guinness World Records in 2024

As 2024 concludes, Ghana has seen an exceptional array of individuals making their mark on the global stage, setting new Guinness World Records across various categories.

These achievements highlight the talent, determination, and creativity emerging from the country, ranging from feats in sports to unique personal challenges.

Abdul Hakim Awal set a remarkable record for the longest time hugging a tree, remaining in place for 24 hours, 21 minutes, and 4 seconds. The event, held in Kumasi in May, was aimed at raising awareness about afforestation. Abubakar Tahiru, a forestry student from Auburn University, earned recognition for hugging an impressive 1,123 trees in one hour in Auburn, Alabama, in March 2024.

Akosua Mantey Roselyn captured attention by setting the record for the longest marathon applying makeup, completing 103 hours, 25 minutes, and 33 seconds in April. Her effort sought to highlight the importance of vocational skills in addressing early marriages in certain regions. In gaming, Jephthah Osarfo Appiah played a football video game for an astounding 100 hours and 7 minutes in May, setting a new marathon record.

Ghanaian football star André Ayew made history by equaling the record for most appearances in the Africa Cup of Nations, reaching 36 appearances, matching the previous record held by Cameroon’s Rigobert Song. Meanwhile, Felicity Asantewaa earned her place in the record books by washing 60 cars in eight hours in March.

Chelsea-Abigail Owusu Ansah also made her mark by locking 27 heads of hair in eight hours, a feat she achieved in March. Her achievement emphasizes her dedication to the craft of hair-locking.

These diverse accomplishments not only bring pride to Ghana but also serve as a reminder of the nation’s emerging potential in a range of disciplines. As 2024 closes, the records set by these individuals stand as an inspiration for further innovation and excellence in 2025.