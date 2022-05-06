Ghana Celebrates The Birth Of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The President of the Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marks his 72nd birthday today May 6, 2022.

The entire nation and the people of Ashanti have joined hands in making this valuable day a memorable one for the Powerful King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

BRIEF BACKGROUND OF OTUMFUO OSEI TUTU II

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was born on May 6, 1950, in Kumasi in the Ashanti region of Ghana, he is the third son and the youngest of the five children of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the late Queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom, and Nana Kwame Boakye-Dankwa, who was the Brehyia Duke of Asante.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu was originally named after his paternal grandfather, Ohenenana Kwaku Duah (Nana Agari), Brahyiahene, of Kantinkyiren in the Atwima district where his father hails from.

His siblings include Nana Konadu Yiadom III who is the 14th and the current Queen mother of the Ashanti Kingdom (Asanteheemaa), as well as the late Barima Kwabena Poku, and Barima Akwasi Prempeh.

When he was about five years old, Otumfuo moved into the royal household of his uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, then Hiahene of Asanteman, in 1952, as early preparation for his future role as the King of the Ashanti Kingdom.

Otumfuo was enstooled on 26th April 1999 after the demise of his Uncle Otumfuo Opoku Ware II. He was given the name Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.

Otumfuo is currently married to Awuraba Julia Osei Tutu with six children.

His Educational Background.

Otumfuo had his elementary education in Kumasi in 1964 and went on to the Sefwi Wiaso Secondary School where he obtained his ‘O’ Level and was taught by the late Omanhene of Sefwi Wiawso, Nana Kwadwo Aduhene II who was a cousin of Otumfuo’s guardian uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, the then Hiahene of Ashanti.

He also attended the Osei Kyeretwie Secondary School (OKESS). He studied accountancy studies at the erstwhile Institute of Professional Studies, which is today known as the University of Professional Studies in Accra.

He then enrolled at the Polytechnic of North London (now London Metropolitan University), where he earned the Diploma in Management and Administration.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by the university at a ceremony at the Barbican Centre on 11 January 2006.