Ghana Central Bank Chief Declares Economy “Back on Credible Path”

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama has declared Ghana’s economy is demonstrating tangible recovery, urging international investors to engage now as reforms yield measurable results.

Speaking at an Invest Africa roundtable during the African Development Bank’s Annual Meetings, Asiama stated: “The Ghana opportunity is not theoretical—it is real, unfolding, and the time to engage is now.”

He cited concrete improvements: real GDP grew 5.7% in 2024 (exceeding forecasts), the cedi appreciated 21.5% year-to-date reversing prior losses, and inflation declined from 23.8% to 21.2% since December. Foreign reserves now cover 4.7 months of imports, while Q1 2025 recorded a $2.12 billion current account surplus. “These gains reflect deliberate action,” Asiama emphasized, pointing to coordinated fiscal-monetary discipline including tight liquidity management and expenditure controls.

The central bank maintains its policy rate at 28% to anchor inflation expectations, shifting toward active open market operations for refined liquidity control. Stricter FX rule enforcement and transparent pricing mechanisms further supported currency stabilization.

While acknowledging challenges—notably elevated non-performing loans at 23.6%—Asiama stressed Ghana seeks “patient, strategic investors” aligned with national development goals, particularly in green infrastructure, fintech, and light manufacturing. He framed recent milestones—an IMF staff-level agreement and S&P’s credit upgrade from selective default to CCC+—as foundational for rebuilding trust. “Confidence is earned through consistency, transparency, and reform-minded leadership,” he concluded, positioning Ghana as West Africa’s emerging investment destination amid sustained reforms.

Ghana’s recovery follows a 2022 debt default and subsequent $3B IMF bailout, with ongoing debt restructuring negotiations with bilateral and private creditors.