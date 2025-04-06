Ghana Central Bank Defends Rate Hike Amid Trader Concerns

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has defended its decision to raise the policy rate to 28%—a 100-basis-point increase—following pushback from traders who say tighter monetary conditions are stifling business activity.

During a rare face-to-face meeting with the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), central bank officials acknowledged short-term pain but insisted the move was necessary to curb inflation, which remains stubbornly high at 23.2% as of May 2025.

GUTA President Dr. Joseph Obeng led the delegation’s appeal, warning that soaring borrowing costs have eroded profit margins and forced some small traders into informal lending markets. “Our members are struggling to service loans, replenish inventory, and retain staff,” he said. Data from Ghana’s Commercial Bankers Association shows lending rates averaging 32%—up from 28% a year ago—with credit to the private sector growing at just 5.4%, its slowest pace since 2021.

In response, BoG’s research director Dr. Philip Abradu-Otoo cited external pressures—including a strong U.S. dollar and elevated global commodity prices—as key inflation drivers requiring aggressive monetary action. “The alternative—letting inflation become entrenched—would hurt businesses far more in the long run,” he argued, pointing to Ghana’s 2022 hyperinflation crisis as a cautionary example.

The central bank unveiled an unprecedented transparency measure: published voting records of Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members. Disclosures reveal the May rate hike passed 6-1, with the sole dissenter favoring maintaining the 27% rate. Analysts say the move aligns with IMF governance recommendations under Ghana’s $3 billion extended credit facility.

While both sides agreed to continue quarterly dialogues, the standoff reflects a wider tension in frontier markets. The International Trade Centre estimates Ghanaian traders’ operating costs have risen 18% year-on-year, with many SMEs resorting to inventory reductions. The BoG maintains its inflation-targeting mandate can’t be compromised but pledged to “monitor credit channel effects closely,” hinting at potential regulatory relief for community banks.

Ghana’s policy dilemma mirrors challenges across Africa, where 15 central banks have tightened since 2024 to combat imported inflation. The BoG’s transparency initiative sets a regional precedent, but its effectiveness hinges on execution. Past MPC disclosures in Nigeria initially boosted market confidence but saw diminishing returns amid inconsistent communication.

For traders, the pain may persist. The BoG forecasts inflation won’t return to its 8±2% target band until late 2026, suggesting tight money will remain. However, the engagement itself signals progress—a departure from the opaque policymaking that exacerbated Ghana’s 2022 debt crisis. As the country navigates post-IMF program stability, such stakeholder bridge-building could prove as critical as interest rate adjustments themselves.