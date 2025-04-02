Ghana Central Bank Raises Rate to 28% Amid Inflation Fight

The Bank of Ghana has increased its benchmark interest rate to 28 percent while implementing new measures to tighten liquidity, as policymakers intensify efforts to curb persistent inflation in Africa’s second-largest gold producer.

Governor Johnson Asiama announced the 100 basis point hike following the Monetary Policy Committee’s quarterly meeting, marking the seventh consecutive tightening move since 2023. The decision comes despite inflation easing marginally to 23.1 percent in February from 23.8 percent in December, remaining more than double the central bank’s target band.

The central bank will introduce a new 273-day debt instrument to absorb excess liquidity and strengthen monetary control. Officials also plan closer monitoring of banks’ foreign exchange positions to reduce currency speculation and will review cash reserve requirements for lenders.

“While the disinflation process continues, the pace remains slower than anticipated,” Asiama told reporters in Accra. “We must maintain tight monetary policy to anchor expectations and ensure macroeconomic stability.”

The move aligns Ghana with global central banks maintaining restrictive policies, though contrasts with the European Central Bank’s recent rate cuts. Analysts warn higher borrowing costs could slow the private sector’s recovery, after bank credit growth rebounded to 26.9 percent year-on-year in February from 5.1 percent a year earlier.

Market reaction was mixed, with some analysts praising the inflation focus while others cautioned about growth impacts. The cedi remained stable following the announcement, trading at 12.75 to the dollar in interbank markets.

The committee said future decisions would depend on inflation trends, global developments and fiscal policy outcomes. Ghana’s economy grew 2.9 percent in 2024, with the government targeting 3.5 percent expansion this year amid ongoing debt restructuring talks with international creditors.