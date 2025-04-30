Ghana Central Bank Revises 2025 Inflation Target to 12%

The Bank of Ghana has lowered its inflation target for the end of 2025 to 12%, down from an initial 16%, signaling confidence in its aggressive monetary tightening measures amid improving economic indicators.

Governor Johnson Asiama announced the revised target during the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings, attributing the adjustment to recent policy actions, foreign exchange market stability, and efforts to curb food price surges.

Headline inflation eased to 22.4% in March 2025, marking its third consecutive monthly decline. The central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee reinforced its stance by raising the policy rate by 100 basis points to 28%, with analysts anticipating further hikes at its May 22 meeting. “We remain committed to data-driven strategies to steer inflation toward our target,” Asiama said, emphasizing collaboration with fiscal authorities to sustain progress.

The International Monetary Fund endorsed Ghana’s approach under its Extended Credit Facility program, noting that monetary discipline and fiscal consolidation could further reduce inflation. However, the IMF projects a 2025 year-end rate of 17.5%, higher than both the central bank’s revised target and the Finance Ministry’s 11.9% forecast. Finance Minister Ato Forson reiterated confidence in achieving single-digit inflation medium-term, citing ongoing reforms to stabilize the economy.

Economists caution that structural vulnerabilities and global uncertainties pose risks. Peter Quartey, Director of the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research, stressed the need for sustained fiscal-monetary coordination. “Attaining 12% requires unwavering discipline and favorable external conditions,” he said, highlighting challenges such as supply chain disruptions and exchange rate volatility.

Ghana’s inflation battle reflects broader struggles across emerging markets balancing growth with price stability. While the central bank’s revised target underscores optimism, achieving it hinges on maintaining tight policies amid potential shocks. The coming months will test whether coordinated measures can anchor expectations and steer the economy toward lasting stability.