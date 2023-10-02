Ghana CEO Awards: Ghana link Boss picks entrepreneur of the year

Accolades continue to pour in for Dr. Nick Danso Adjei, the Executive Chairman of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd (Ghana Link), as he clinches the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year award for the second consecutive year at the Second Edition of the Ghana CEO Awards.

This recognition underscores his remarkable leadership and commitment to leveraging technology for trade facilitation and national development, particularly through the successful implementation of the Integrated Customs Management Systems (ICUMS).

Dr. Danso Adjei’s unwavering dedication and vision have been instrumental in automating critical trade processes, boosting revenue streams, and catalyzing the nation’s development agenda. Under his leadership, the ICUMS system has emerged as a vital revenue generation tool for the government, contributing significantly to its financial resources.

Speaking on the sidelines of the award ceremony, Dr. Danso Adjei’s brother who doubles as the Deputy Managing Director of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, who received the award on his behalf, expressed his gratitude, emphasizing the collective effort of his team at Ghana Link.

“This award is proof of the hard work the team at Ghana Link puts into the day-to-day running of the ICUMS system to ensure its effective and smooth operationalization and generate the needed revenue for the government,” he remarked.

Beyond Ghana Link, Dr. Danso Adjei’s entrepreneurial prowess has shone through in a diverse array of ventures, including the Royal Nick Hotel, Royal Light, Nick TC Scan (Ghana and Port of Gambia), Misyl Energy BDC, Nick Petroleum, and several other successful enterprises. His ability to initiate and manage businesses effectively underscores his commitment to contributing to economic growth and development, not only in Ghana but also in the broader international context.

The Ghana CEO Awards serves as a distinguished platform, celebrating CEOs who make a positive impact across various economic sectors. This initiative brings together outstanding CEOs from different industries, recognizing their efforts to advance the nation’s economic progress, foster social transformation, and champion environmental sustainability.

Dr. Nick Danso Adjei’s repeated accolades as Entrepreneur of the Year at the Ghana CEO Awards highlight his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to driving positive change in Ghana’s economic landscape.

His visionary approach and remarkable achievements continue to make a substantial difference in the fields of technology, trade facilitation, and entrepreneurship.

PROFILE of DR NICK DANSO ADJEI

Dr. Nick Danso Adjei is a renowned Ghanaian industrialist whose entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to national development have made him a leading figure in the country’s business landscape.

Born in Nkoranza/Bredi, Dr. Danso Adjei showed an early aptitude for business, engaging in petty trading at just 11 years old.

After completing his basic education, Dr. Danso Adjei traveledto Spain to further his education, where he quickly established himself in the business world, rising through the ranks of Cilogar Construction and Exporting SL to become a partner in the company.

In 1992, he returned to Ghana, where he founded the Royal Nick Hotel, the largest hotel in Tema today, and established Nick & Cilogar Limited, which is now known as Royal Lighting Limited and specializes in sanitary wares, building materials, and tiles.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s entrepreneurial pursuits extend beyond Ghana’s borders, with his companies operating in Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, and Gambia, among other countries. His business ventures include the establishment of Ghana Link Network Services Ltd, a destination inspection company that enhances trade facilitation and helped in revenue maximization for the Ghanaian government at the Tema port. He is also the founder of Nick TC-Scan Limited, the first African company to provide non-intrusive scanning of containerized cargos using state-of-the-art technology.

In addition to his business ventures, Dr. Danso Adjei is committed to giving back to society and has undertaken several corporate social responsibility projects, including the construction of a mortuary facility for St. Theresa’s Hospital in Nkoranza and the establishment of an education endowment fund in the Bono East Region.

His companies have also provided financial support to hundreds of less privileged Ghanaian students and monthly financial assistance to widows in the Bono East Region, among other initiatives.

Dr. Danso Adjei’s impact on Ghana’s economy and society has been significant, providing jobs to Ghanaian youth and professionals through his various companies. His contributions have not gone unnoticed, with Azteca University conferring on him an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award for his hard work and immense contribution to individuals, society, and the nation as a whole, taking into consideration his creativity and innovation.