Ghana CEOs Awards: MTN and MTN MoMo win big

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Selorm Adadevoh, has been adjudged CEO of the Year – Telecom at the 2nd edition of the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards held in Accra.

At the same event, the CEO of Mobile Money Limited (MTN MoMo), Shaibu Haruna was also adjudged CEO of the Year – FinTech Service Provider.

Selorm Adadevoh’s award is in recognition of his achievements in the areas of sustainability, leadership excellence, innovation and others in the telecoms space which has contributed to job creation to support the growth of Ghana’s economy.

Receiving the award on behalf of Selorm, Patrick Afari, General Manager, Supply Chain Management and General Services, expressed appreciation to the organizers for the award. He noted that the award will go a long way to inspire MTN to do more for Ghanaians and the country.

“We are poised to become a technology company where we commit to creating an enabling platform for players to leverage on”, he said.

Shaibu Haruna was honoured for spearheading innovative products and services which keeps MTN ahead of the game in the Fintech space and, above all, making lives easy for Ghanaians.

This is the second time MML has been recognized at the Ghana CEO Vision and Awards. The immediate past CEO of MML, Eli Hini, was awarded CEO of the Year – Fintech Service Provider at the maiden edition in 2022. Paapa Osei, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs, MML received the award on behalf of Shaibu Haruna.

This year’s edition of the Ghana CEO Vision & Awards was on the theme; “The Role of Business Leadership Towards Achieving the SDGS in Ghana.” The award seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nation’s most influential and accomplished CEOs, who have stayed relevant and used the power of ideas to impact lives and the country in general.