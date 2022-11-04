Ghana chairs UN Security Council Ministerial debate

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Thursday chaired a United Nations (UN) Security Council Ministerial open debate on the topic “Integrating Effective Resilience-Building in Peace Operations for Sustainable Peace”.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the UN and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the objective of the meeting was to highlight the imbalance between military action and non-military interventions and to make a case for peace operations to be reconfigured to help address pressing developmental issues such as poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and climate change, which combine to fuel radicalisation of communities.

Ghana currently chairs the rotating Presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of November.