Ghana Chamber of Mines Calls for Multi-Stakeholder Approach to Address Illegal Mining Concerns

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has called for a comprehensive, multi-stakeholder approach to tackle the escalating issue of illegal mining in the country, following recent violent clashes between illegal miners and state security personnel.

The confrontations, which took place at mining sites in Obuasi, Ntotroso, and Kenyase, led to tragic loss of life and injuries.

In a statement issued on January 20, Dr. Sulemanu Koney, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, expressed deep condolences to the families affected by the incidents. He strongly condemned illegal mining activities, highlighting the dangerous impact they have not only on human lives but also on the environment and the broader mining sector.

“We strongly condemn any form of illegal mining activities, which not only compromise the safety of individuals but also harm the environment and undermine the country’s mining sector,” Dr. Koney said.

While acknowledging the government’s ongoing efforts to curb illegal mining and praising the work of state security agencies, the Chamber emphasized the need for a more inclusive and collaborative strategy. Dr. Koney urged the government to work alongside civil society organizations, traditional authorities, and local communities to address the root causes of illegal mining.

“The strategic importance of the mining sector to national development cannot be overemphasized. It is imperative that we all work together to prevent such unfortunate incidents,” Dr. Koney added.

The Chamber also reiterated its commitment to advocating for responsible and sustainable mining practices, while calling for greater focus on public safety and the protection of legitimate mining investments. It encouraged calm in the affected mining communities and urged residents to work together toward lasting peace and stability in these regions.

Read the statement issued by the Chamber below.

Press Release – Obuasi Mine Incident