Ghana Chamber of Mines ready to support government deal with economic difficulties

The Ghana Chamber of Mines says it is committed to supporting government’s initiatives to deal with the current economic difficulties but will require more clarity on government’s policies and actions in the short to medium term.

“As we support and collaborate with the government to resolve the current economic crises, we expect the government to provide the needed and critical support such as security for the mines, policy consistency, investments in exploration and lead in the development of host communities,” the President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Joshua Mortoti, said

He was addressing stakeholders at the 8th Ghana Mining Industry Awards (GMIA) held on the theme: “Advancing a Legacy of Sustainable and Responsible Mining through Innovation and Partnerships.” The award is meant to recognise excellence and innovation in the mining industry.

“The government has an important part to play in creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive. When businesses thrive, communities, citizens and the country at large thrive,” he said.

He underscored the contributions of mining companies to socio-economic investment and development in the communities and at the national level.

“We believe that together, the government and industry can collaborate to develop a more sustainable and economically viable mining sector,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf, Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, pledged government’s continuous support to create an enabling environment for the mining industry to thrive, particularly for green projects and initiatives.

He said climate change and sustainability had become the most pressing environmental issues in recent times and government would support initiatives that preserve the environment.

Mr Jinapor entreated mining companies to uphold standards that were critical for the sustainability of the sector and urged the GCM to play a lead role in the fight against illegal mining to protect the image of the mining industry.

“It is important to develop and put in the right governance structures within the industry to promote knowledge sharing and re-use of environmental data while focusing on promoting environmental education and building awareness on environmental sustainability in our host communities and the country at large,” he said.

MrJinapor commended the GCM for introducing the Mining Awards to promote, recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements and excellence in the mining industry and also introducing the Best Green Mine, the Best in Diversity and Inclusion and the Best Mine in Innovation categories in this year’s awards.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of UMat, Prof. Kwasi Amankwah, said the GMIA was an event that recognised individuals and companies for their unique achievements in Ghana’s mining industry.

He said as the global business landscape was drifting towards companies that were implementing Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in their operations, recognition at the GMIA could boost the corporate image and enhance reputation.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemanu Koney, called for more engagement with government on policies that affect the industry.

“Whilst the Ghana Chamber of Mines and its member companies will continue to be ardent partners in the development of our country, we urge duty bearers to engage the industry more deeply ahead of policy tweaks as well as the introduction of new policies that affect the industry,” he said.

Asanko Gold Mine won the Mining Company of the year while AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine received the Corporate Social Investment Project of the Year.

The Mining Personality of the Year went to Daniel Egya-Mensah while Irene Aboagye-Akari picked the Best Female Miner of the Year (Non-Technical) and Shirley Oteng-Seifah received the Best Female Miner of the Year (Technical).