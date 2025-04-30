Ghana Chamber of Mines Supports Fiscal Review for Lithium Project Amid Price Decline

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has endorsed calls by Atlantic Lithium to renegotiate fiscal terms for its Ewoyaa lithium project, citing a steep drop in global lithium prices that threatens the economic viability of Ghana’s first lithium-producing mine.

The Chamber’s Acting CEO, Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, emphasized the need for revised agreements to reflect current market conditions during an interview with Citi Business News, aligning with Atlantic Lithium’s ongoing discussions with the government.

Lithium prices have fallen approximately 80% since their November 2022 peak, undermining revenue projections tied to the project’s original fiscal framework. Nantogmah noted that delays in adjusting terms have already led to staff layoffs and stalled community benefits, including employment and infrastructure development. “Any contracts signed while awaiting ratification may now have to be abrogated or renegotiated,” he said, highlighting broader repercussions for stakeholders and local economies.

Atlantic Lithium, which began development of the Ewoyaa mine in central Ghana in 2023, has engaged the government to seek concessions that align with the price slump. Executive Chairman Neil Herbert reiterated the company’s commitment to collaboration, stating, “We are dedicated to working in a spirit of partnership with the Government of Ghana and our host communities to ensure Ewoyaa becomes a flagship project for the country and the region.”

The Chamber of Mines warned that inflexible fiscal terms risk deterring future mining investments, urging adaptive measures such as price-linked royalties to buffer against market volatility. Nantogmah stressed the importance of balancing investor viability with national interests, noting that prolonged uncertainty could erode Ghana’s appeal as a mining destination.

The push for revised terms coincides with global efforts to secure critical minerals for renewable energy technologies. Lithium, a key component in electric vehicle batteries, has seen fluctuating demand as manufacturers navigate supply chain adjustments and geopolitical tensions. Ghana’s ability to adapt its fiscal policies during such shifts will likely influence its competitiveness in attracting mineral-driven investments.

While the government has yet to finalize its position, analysts suggest that renegotiating the Ewoyaa agreement could set a precedent for future mining contracts, emphasizing the need for mechanisms that account for commodity price cycles. The outcome will also test Ghana’s resolve to balance short-term revenue goals with long-term sectoral sustainability, particularly as African nations increasingly seek to leverage mineral resources for industrialization.

Atlantic Lithium’s project, initially hailed as a cornerstone of Ghana’s green energy transition, now faces a critical juncture. Success hinges on collaborative solutions that safeguard both investor confidence and community expectations, ensuring the mine delivers on its promise of economic transformation without compromising fiscal stability.