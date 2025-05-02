Ghana Chamber of Mines Supports Mineral Diversification After Nickel Discovery

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has endorsed the government’s strategy to expand the nation’s mineral resources following the discovery of significant nickel deposits in the Oti region.

Exploratory efforts by the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC) and the Ghana Geological Survey Authority revealed initial drill results with nickel concentrations exceeding 1%, a promising indicator of economic potential.

While full viability awaits certified laboratory analysis, the findings position Ghana to potentially enter the global market for critical minerals essential to renewable energy and battery technologies.

Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah, CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, emphasized cautious optimism, noting the need for further details on the deposit’s size and commercial feasibility. “If proven viable, this resource could diversify our mining portfolio, create jobs, and generate revenue to support national development,” he said. Nantogmah pledged the industry’s readiness to collaborate with the government and investors, underscoring nickel’s role in reducing Ghana’s reliance on traditional minerals like gold and manganese.

The Chamber also reiterated its call to remove Value Added Tax (VAT) on exploration activities, arguing that current levies on drilling and assaying deter new discoveries. “Exploration is the lifeblood of mining,” Nantogmah stated, highlighting that the nickel find resulted from such efforts. “Eliminating VAT would incentivize more investment in uncovering Ghana’s mineral potential.”

Global demand for critical minerals, driven by clean energy transitions, offers Ghana an opportunity to leverage its untapped resources. The Chamber’s alignment with government goals reflects a shared vision to harness mineral wealth for sustainable growth. However, success hinges on transparent investor engagement, policy reforms, and infrastructure development.

As Ghana navigates this potential shift, the focus remains on balancing immediate exploration incentives with long-term strategies to build processing capacity and local expertise. The nickel discovery not only underscores the nation’s geological promise but also tests its ability to transform resource wealth into equitable economic progress a challenge familiar to many mineral-rich nations aspiring to move beyond extraction toward value-added industries.