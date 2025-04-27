Ghana Charges Marketing Body With National Branding Initiative

Ghana’s education minister has called on the nation’s top marketing professionals to lead a coordinated effort to strengthen the country’s global image and improve public sector communication. Haruna Iddrisu, speaking at the inauguration of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana’s (CIMG) new governing council, framed strategic marketing as essential for national development and economic transformation.

The minister challenged the marketing body to expand its role beyond commercial promotion, urging integration of professional marketing practices across all government ministries and agencies. “Marketing must become a governance tool that builds public trust and effectively communicates national policies,” Iddrisu told the gathering in Accra. He specifically proposed leveraging international media platforms to enhance Ghana’s global positioning.

Newly elected CIMG president Michael Abbiw outlined an eight-point agenda focused on professional standards, education partnerships and ethical enforcement. The institute recently recorded a 78% pass rate for its professional certification program offered through university collaborations.

This push comes as African nations increasingly recognize nation branding as critical for tourism, investment and geopolitical influence. Ghana has made concerted efforts in recent years to position itself as a stable democracy and business hub in West Africa through initiatives like the “Year of Return” campaign targeting the African diaspora.

The government’s endorsement signals an ambition to institutionalize marketing expertise in public administration. However, observers note the initiative’s success will depend on sustained funding and measurable benchmarks. Previous national branding efforts in Ghana have sometimes struggled with continuity between administrations.

As the CIMG assumes this expanded mandate, its ability to demonstrate tangible impacts on Ghana’s international perception and domestic policy communication may determine whether marketing becomes permanently elevated as a strategic governance function. The coming months will reveal how quickly the institute can translate its ambitions into concrete programs that align with Ghana’s broader development objectives.