Ghana Chemical Society Urges Legislation to Regulate Toxic Chemicals

The Ghana Chemical Society has urged the government to enact legislation to regulate the acquisition and use of toxic chemicals in the country.

This initiative aligns with ongoing efforts to improve chemical management, particularly concerning hazardous substances such as acid, mercury, cyanide, weedicides, and pesticides that are prevalent in the market.

Professor David Essumang, President of the Ghana Chemical Society, emphasized the critical need for regulation, noting that Ghana’s participation in international chemical management agreements underscores this necessity. He pointed out that the lack of specific legislation has significantly hindered regulatory efforts.

“As a country, we have had to rely on existing regulations concerning hazardous chemicals and pesticides. However, without dedicated legislation, we cannot enforce punitive measures on those who fail to comply,” Prof. Essumang stated. “Our efforts require the support and cooperation of all stakeholders.”

Prof. James Dankwa, a visiting professor from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa, highlighted the severe environmental and health impacts of mercury and cyanide used in illegal mining activities. He warned that mercury pollution from illegal mining contaminates water bodies, harms aquatic life, and poses significant health risks to humans. Similarly, cyanide use endangers ecosystems and human health, with potentially lethal effects and long-term environmental damage.

“These toxic substances contaminate water sources, harm wildlife, and endanger communities relying on water for daily activities,” Prof. Dankwa explained.

He also underscored the importance of chemistry education in making informed decisions about chemical use in food, clothing, healthcare, agriculture, energy, and environmental preservation. “Understanding chemistry is crucial for making informed decisions about the products we use and their impact on our environment and health,” he added.

Prof. Dankwa discussed the dual impact of chemistry on the environment, noting that while chemistry has driven technological advancements and improved daily life through medicines, fertilizers, and construction materials, it has also caused significant environmental issues, including pollution, climate change, and resource depletion.

To mitigate these negative impacts, there is a growing focus on green chemistry, which aims to redesign chemical products and processes to minimize environmental harm and promote sustainability. This approach involves developing safer, more efficient, and environmentally friendly chemicals and manufacturing processes.

“Green chemistry will reduce chemical toxicity, enable faster degradation, lower ozone depletion, and cause less harm to plants and animals,” Prof. Dankwa noted. “For human health, it ensures cleaner air and water, safer consumer products, and improved worker safety in the chemical industry. Businesses will benefit from higher yields, reduced raw material use, lower waste disposal costs, and increased consumer sales.”

The Ghana Chemical Society’s call for legislation seeks to protect the environment and public health by controlling the use of hazardous chemicals and promoting sustainable practices through informed decision-making and stakeholder collaboration.