Ghana Chess Association 12th President Cup to start

The Ghana Chess Association (GCA) has announced the upcoming 12th President’s Cup, a prestigious chess tournament slated for Friday, August 25 in Ghana.

The highly anticipated event would bring together chess enthusiasts, players, and professionals from across the country and beyond for a thrilling display of strategic mastery and friendly competition.

The 12th President’s Cup is scheduled to be held from 25th – 27th August 2023 at the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Ridge, Accra, and promises to be an exhilarating experience for players of all levels.

The 12th President’s Cup aims to promote the growth of chess in Ghana and inspire the next generation of chess players to reach new heights of excellence.

According to the organisers, participants should expect a well-organized and professionally executed tournament, adhering to the highest standards of fair play and sportsmanship. The tournament will be conducted in accordance with the rules and regulations set by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) and the GCA.

The 12th edition would have a whooping prize pool of GHS 10,000.00 shared across multiple categories, ensuring an inclusive and competitive atmosphere.

Players would have the opportunity to compete against some of the best chess players in and outside the country and showcase their strategic prowess.

In addition to the intense competition, the tournament will also provide an invaluable opportunity for chess enthusiasts to connect, learn, and grow.

Participants would have the chance to engage in friendly exchanges, share experiences, and build lasting connections within the chess community.

The GCA extended its gratitude to Reiss & Co. and Professor Adanu from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, and partners who have contributed to promoting chess in Ghana.