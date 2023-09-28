Ghana-China cooperation is crucial to economic development

The cooperation between Ghana and China has served as a critical anchor in the West African country’s economic development, Ghanaian Finance Minister Kenneth Ofori-Atta has said.

In his keynote address at a reception late Tuesday to mark the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, Ofori-Atta lauded China for its immense support for Ghana in all sectors of the economy, including helping the country secure a 3-billion-U.S.-dollar loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Moreover, the minister said the bilateral relations between the two countries have benefited Ghana in infrastructure, education, defense, agriculture, communication, and fisheries.

“China has been and continues to be a reliable partner in Ghana’s socioeconomic development. I therefore wish to express profound appreciation on behalf of the government of Ghana to the government and people of China for this support,” he said.

The minister stressed that the economic ties between Ghana and China remain strong, with China as Ghana’s largest trading partner.

Ofori-Atta expressed hope that bilateral cooperation based on sincerity, affinity, mutual trust and respect would yield even better results and prosperity for the two countries in the future.

Lu Kun, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana, said that over the past decades, the China-Ghana cooperation has yielded fruitful results, delivering tangible benefits to the Ghanaian people.

“In the face of regional and international challenges, as long as China and Ghana stay together, we will surely bring prosperity to our two peoples, and China-Ghana relations will become stronger and closer,” the ambassador said.

The reception was attended by members of the diplomatic community in Ghana. The event featured music, dance and martial arts performances by local students from the Confucius Institute at the University of Ghana and the Ghana Police Band, along with a stunning display of fireworks.